860AM/KKAT, has added The Dave Ramsey Show, to its weekday programming lineup. The syndicated money talker debuts in Salt Lake City November 16.

“I’ve personally seen the power of Dave’s message change people’s lives,” said Chris Hoffman, PD. “I can’t wait for our audience to experience it for themselves. I look forward to hearing their debt-free screams!”

The show will air Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM.