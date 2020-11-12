WTOP is Once Again Radio’s Top Biller

With 2019 revenue at $69.8 million (according to a BIA press release), the Hubbard all-news station in Washington, DC held on to its title as the number one billing radio station in America. iHeartMedia grabbed the next four spots. Four Entercom stations were next, followed by a Beasley station sliding in at number ten.

Here’s how the top ten ranked in 2019, according to BIA:

#1) WTOP (Hubbard) Washington, DC – $69.8 million

#2) KIIS-FM (iHeart) Los Angeles – $59.9 million

#3) KBIG-FM (iHeart) Los Angeles – $45.2 million

#4) WLTW-FM (iHeart) New York City – $44 million

#5) WHTZ-FM (iHeart) New York City – $42 million

#6) WFAN (Entercom) New York City – $41.4 million

#7) WINS-AM (Entercom) New York City – $40.3 million

#8) WCBS-AM (Entercom) New York City – $39.2 million

#9) WBBM-AM – (Entercom) Chicago – $39 million

#10) WBZ-FM (Beasley) – Boston $36.9 million