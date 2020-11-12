IBA Wants to Help Fired Radio Workers

The Independent Broadcasters Association has created a new link on its website for anyone that has lost their job in this year filled with COVID related cutbacks. There is now a talent available link on the IBA website, and it will be free an open to everyone.

IBA Executive Director Ron Stone said, “We are living in the most challenging economic times since the great depression 100 years ago, literally since radio began. To see so many broadcast professionals terminated during the worst of times is hard to digest.”