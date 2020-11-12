Westwood Teams With Rhett For Thanksgiving

Westwood One is serving up a four-hour program for Thanksgiving weekend called “A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration.” The host will be reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and multi-platinum artist Thomas Rhett.

Rhett and his friends will share their favorite dishes and traditions along with great country music. Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, and many more will join Rhett.

Stations can air “A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration” any time between Thursday, November 26, 2020 and Sunday, November 29, 2020, between 6:00 a.m. and 12 midnight. Delivery is via XDS receiver or web download.

For more information, contact [email protected].