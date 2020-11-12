A Philly Holiday Flip

B101.1 (WBEB-FM) in Philadelphia has switched to an all-holiday music format. The station will return to its regular adult contemporary format on December 28.

“Our continuous music returns with hopes of providing our listeners a sense of comfortability this holiday season,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM, Entercom Philadelphia. “Our community looks forward to this time of year and we’re excited to help spread holiday cheer by playing these beloved classics.”

B101.1 will feature artists like Burl Ives, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey and more.