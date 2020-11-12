The Legendary Bob Oaks is Changing Roles

After 27 years as the voice of WBUR’s Morning Edition, Bob Oakes will soon be stepping away from the anchor chair and in 2021 become a Senior Correspondent. He’ll work on features, profiles and political reports. WBUR will conduct a national search to replace Oakes.

“After hosting Morning Edition in parts of four different decades — it’s time to move over and move on to the next phase of my career,” said Oakes. “It’s been an enormous privilege to be part of our listeners’ mornings for many years and a privilege to help WBUR grow over time. I’m excited about this next chapter and anxious to begin it.”

As the voice of Morning Edition, Bob has been a rock, the person the region relies on to steady us through a crisis from 9/11 to the blizzard of 2015,” said Dan Mauzy, Executive Editor for News, WBUR. “He’s fearless, but always respectful, interviews with newsmakers have brought light and accountability. Debates, live election specials, remote broadcasts and countless features — Bob has done it all. And along the way, he’s brought many moments of delight and wonder.”

In Oakes’ new role, he’ll have the time and the freedom to dive deep into reporting and storytelling. He already has plans for an in-depth story on “how to find peace of mind through the art of fishing.”