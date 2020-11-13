Norsan Moving Into Austin

Hispanic Media Company Norsan Media is expanding to Texas. The company is purchasing KZNX and translator K236AY which covers the Austin area. The frequency will be used to launch La Raza 95.1 FM/1530 AM with a Regional Mexican.

“Austin is a vibrant city with strong ties to the Hispanic community and we’re delighted to be a part of it” said Natalia Sanchez, Norsan Media’s President. The expansion reflects a strategic move from the company to have presence in various cities. “This will be the beginning of our expansion in Austin and in the Texas market and we’re excited to introduce La Raza to our great growing community” said Norberto Sanchez, Norsan Media’s CEO.