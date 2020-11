McKay got his start in the business on Armed Forces Radio while in the Air Force stationed in Guam. He continued to work in radio across the country, becoming PD at 99.9 KISS Country in South Florida and then 92.5 XTU in Philadelphia. McKay died from complications from Parkinsons

McKay was a fixture on the Radio Ink Top Country PD list and he was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in Nashville in 2009. Bob McKay was 75.