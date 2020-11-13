Salem Q3 Revenue Drops 5.4%

Total revenue for the Conservative/Religious broadcaster declined about $4 million from Q3 2019. Broadcast revenue was down 4.8%, ($45.4 million), compared to 2019 ($45.7 million) and up 15% compared to Q2 2020.

Total broadcast advertising/spot revenue increased 26.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and declined 21.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019

Digital media revenue increased 3.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020, and 7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019, to $9.8 million.