This is What Really Makes America Great

Sheletta Brundridge is one amazing American. After Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana, where she used to live, the Minnesota radio host wanted to do something to help the Louisiana community. Keep this in mind, Brundridge lost 5 family members to carbon monoxide after the hurricane.

Sheletta tells Radio Ink she wanted to honor the legacy of her fgamily. “I traveled from Minneapolis to Louisiana to donate books and toys to children who lost everything in the storm.”

KPLC TV reported Sheletta telling the crowd, “We came here to be a blessing to you, not for you to be cryin’. We want you to know we have not forgotten about you. Do you understand? Minnesota loves Lake Charles.”

WCCO reports that Sheletta saw beds and toilets and mattresses, everything people owned, in the front of their yards. “I was like, ‘Lord have mercy, I’m coming here with books.”

She went to the Calcasieu Central Library with her gifts. And the people kept coming. “The people who had lost their cars walked up, the people who couldn’t walk up, sent friends. We got there at 9 and people had already been lined up since 7. Just to get a book and a toy, and to say how much they appreciated Minnesotans caring about them.”

She delivered 1,000 books and 500 toys.