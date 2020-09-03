Minnesota Host Loses 5 Family Members

Twin Cities producer, podcast host and comedian Sheletta Brundidge lost five family members from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator during Hurricane Laura.

Rosa Lewis, 81, Clyde Handy, 72, Charles Lewis Sr., 84, Kimberly Evans, 56, and Chris Evans, 61, all died after the wind blew their garage door shut, which is where the generator was and how the fumes got into the house.

Brundige tells KARE Channel 11 that she went to sleep thinking everyone. “They had one busted window and some damage to the exterior of the home but they were OK, so they made it through the storm just fine.”

Waiting for power to come back on after the storm, the family had the generator in the garage and that’s when tragedy struck. “The only reason that our family is still smiling and we still have not loss our joy and we have strength is because we pray and we rely on our faith in the Lord to bring us through.”

Funerals will be held Sept. 12.