Rise Guys Go After Hours

After Hours with the Rise Guys is a new weekly podcast featuring Entercom Greenville (WTPT-FM) morning show co-hosts Mattman and Nine. They will discuss “entertainment and real-life topics.” The hosts launched their morning show back in 2003.

Greenville-Spartanburg Market Manager Steve Sinicropi had nothing but praise for his morning team. “Plain and simple, the Rise Guys’ creative style and unique synergy are unduplicatable. Their national appeal is a driving force for 93.3 The Planet and we’re proud to expand their brand with original content via a must-listen podcast to further meet the demand of their ever-growing legion of P1s.”