Maki’s Back

Longtime former Emmis Market Manager Val Maki is the new Market Manager for Bonneville’s 4-station San Francisco cluster. She takes over for Carl Garner who retired after 43 years of broadcasting.

Bonneville owns KOIT-FM, KMVQ-FM, KBLX-FM & KUFX-FM in San Francisco

“Val is a dynamic and innovative leader who knows how to grow business and strengthen brands,” said Darrell Brown, President of Bonneville International. “I believe her experience and track record will position our stations for long-term success in the Bay Area.”

“It is a privilege to join the Bonneville San Francisco team and a company that I have respected for so long,” said Maki. “This is a terrific opportunity for me to work with all the great people at Bonneville in serving our community, our advertisers and partners, and our employees. Together we can continue to build on the solid foundation that the San Francisco team has established and be local media that matters in the Bay Area.”