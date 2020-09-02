Rick Rumbles To His 25th Year.

Rick Rumble, host of Rumble in The Morning on Saga’s WNOR-FM in Norfolk, celebrated 25 years at the station this week. Rumble was given fifty bags of Cheetos and a framed copy of a Rumble 25 Years photo in recognition of his achievement.

Operations Manager, Mike Beck, said, “Rumble is a rare combination of immense talent, unmatched work ethic, and exceptional character that makes him one of the best in the business. We are so fortunate to have Rick on our team and we hope for many more years together”.

Rumble said, “Shoot! All this attention means they still know I’m here! I’m blessed to spend 25 years doing something I love, in a place that I love, with people I love”.