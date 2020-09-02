Changes For BMG Ft. Myers

John Larson has been named PD for Beasley Media Group’s WRXX and WJPT. He will also be taking over as Morning Drive Host on WJPT September 8.

“John is a BRILLIANT Programmer,” said Adam Star, OM. “To have him on our team is a game-changer. I am confident that his knowledge and experience will take these two incredible brands to the next level and beyond!”

Larson has an extensive track record spending the past 15 years serving as the Director of Branding and Programming at WWRM-FM, WXGL-FM and WDUV-FM as well as working as the former Format Leader for Classic Rock/Hits for Cox Media Group. He also spent 15 years programming KDGE-FM and KZPS-FM in Dallas.