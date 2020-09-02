KAB Honoring Two With HoF Inductions

Two veteran Kansas radio broadcasters will be inducted into Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Don Hall and Ralph Titus, with combined careers spanning more than eight decades, will be inducted posthumously.

“Dancin’ Don” Hall started his career at KSEK while in college. His career included two stints with KEYN and time with Clear Channel Radio in Wichita. A member of the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame, Hall was the PA announcer for Wichita State Basketball for 36 years.

Known as the “Voice of Kansas State University” for nearly 40 years, Ralph Titus helped establish KSAC/KKSU radio as one of the premiere university owned stations in the country. He worked at KSAC radio during the four years he was in college. After graduation in 1955 he served in the Air Force and then worked for two television stations. He later became Assistant Manager and PD for KSAC. He retired as manager for KKSU in 1994.

Due to cancellation of an in-person convention in 2020, winners will be honored at the 2021 award ceremony. A full list of the winners and honorees can be found here.