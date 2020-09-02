McAfee Joins Mad Dog Sports Radio

Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel welcomes The Pat McAfee Show to its line-up September 9. The weekday show will originate from his studios in Indianapolis from 12N – 3PM.

After an eight-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee retired in 2017 to start his media career. No stranger to SiriusXM, his show aired on the Barstool Power 85 Channel. McAfee is also a regular on ESPN College Football broadcasts.

“I’m very thankful and honored for the chance to be on Mad Dog Sports Radio,” said McAfee. “SiriusXM is such an incredibly massive platform and the freedom it allows is perfect for our style of show.