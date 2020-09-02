WPGC Promotes Angelique Alston

WPGC 95.5 FM Washington D.C., has promoted Angelique Alston to Brand Manager for the Rhythmic Urban Hits Station. Since joining the Entercom station in 2013 she has served in various positions including Assistant PD, Morning Show Producer and Events Producer.

“I am honored to officially lead WPGC during this pivotal moment in our history,” said Alston. “As the first woman in the history of the station to oversee programming, I look forward to educating, elevating and empowering our current and future stars, leveling the playing field for woman and African-Americans in our industry.”

“Angelique has done a tremendous job elevating our team. Her unique way of providing entertainment for our listeners, educating the community with viable content and her engagement with the sales management team tells me she will thrive in this new role,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/MM.