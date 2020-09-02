Former Presidential Candidate Podcast

Pete Buttigieg and iHeartRadio are putting together a 20 episode podcast series. The Deciding Decade with Pete Buttigieg begins its weekly release September 9.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and winner of the Iowa Presidential Caucuses will host activists, politicians, authors, scholars and entertainers to talk about issues facing the country in the decade ahead.

“The choices we make in the months and years ahead will define America for decades to come. I’m eager to have honest, intimate conversations about the challenges facing us and the ways we can respond with so many individuals I admire,” said Buttigieg.