MIW Honors Angela Yee

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Group has awarded The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee with the 2020 MIW Airblazer Award. The award is the result of a 2015 alliance between MIW and Talentmasters Morning Show Bootcamp.

“Angela Yee puts the blaze in Airblazer. The path she’s created is empowering not only for women currently in the industry but also for the next generation of girls that recognize her vision, authenticity, and leadership,” said Ruth Presslaff, MIW Spokeswoman.

The 2020 Airblazer Award will be presented to Yee September 24th during the 32nd Annual MSBC which will be held virtually this year.