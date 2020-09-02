BEE Grows Morning Show

92.5 WBEE (WBEE-FM), Rochester has added Chris Konya to its morning show. Konya joins co-hosts Terry Clifford and TJ Sharp.

The All New Bee Morning Coffee Club is Konya’s second go around with Entercom. He previously spent six years in various roles in programming, including morning show producer as well as night show host for sister station 98 PXY (WPXY-FM).

“I’m incredibly grateful to return to Rochester alongside Terry and TJ,” said Konya. “To be able to do exactly what I’ve always wanted in a community that I love is a dream come true.”