Taylor Joins Dolphins Radio Team

The Palm Beach Post is reporting that Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor will replace Bob Griese in the radio booth this season. Taylor joins play-by-play man Jimmy Cefalo and analyst Joe Rose. WQAM in Miami is the flagship for the Dolphins
