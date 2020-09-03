Taylor Joins Dolphins Radio Team

By
Radio Ink
-
0

The Palm Beach Post is reporting that Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor will replace Bob Griese in the radio booth this season. Taylor joins play-by-play man Jimmy Cefalo and analyst Joe Rose. WQAM in Miami is the flagship for the Dolphins

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here