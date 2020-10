ESPN is out with a new four-part series that tells the story podcast of an obscure former Olympian and alleged serial sexual predator, Conrad Avondale Mainwaring. This 13-month ESPN investigation by the “Outside the Lines” team brought him out of the shadows.

It’s the tale of more than 50 men who say that, over the course of the past 40-plus years, they were physically abused and mentally manipulated by their “coach” and how they banded together, decades later, to find justice.

