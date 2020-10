Edison Research is reporting that for the first time since its Share of Ear study began tracking audio consumption in 2014, podcasting’s share of all audio listening is now 6% of consumption. This marks an all-time high for podcasting.

The latest findings show that the share of time Americans age 13+ spend with podcasts as a percentage of all their audio listening has tripled from just 2% in 2014.

Edison’s Tom Webster revealed the data today at Podcast Movement’s virtual conference.