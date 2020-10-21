Podcast Network Launches With Familiar Radio Voices

Quake Media is charging $4.99 per month which gets subscribers access to its content ad-free. The company has launched a political vertical with shows from Laura Ingraham, Soledad O’Brien, Mike Huckabee, Marc Lamont Hill, Gretchen Carlson, Buck Sexton, and Andrew Gillum.

“Quake meets the growing demand from consumers for fresh, in-depth and exclusive content from the best talent across the political spectrum. We are excited to launch this innovative service through an easy-to-use, affordable platform that will give subscribers a best-in-class experience.” said Doug Rosenberg, CEO of Quake Media.

Quake plans to release additional content verticals over the next several months.

More HERE