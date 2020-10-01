Federal News Network Tweaks Website

Federal News Network has launched an improved website. The site is a source of breaking news, information and analysis for federal government employees and contractors.

Federal News Network, owned by Hubbard Radio, was created in February 2000 with a focus on the federal community. The revamped site includes simplified navigation, improved search capabilities and a new Editor’s Pick section.

“For the past 20 years, the federal community has come to rely on Federal News Network online and on-air to keep them informed and educated about the constant changes that federal employees and contractors face from the White House and from Capitol Hill. Our new website is the next step in our journey to be the premier federal news organization,” said Joel Oxley, GM.