WBOB Radio Online has been launched. WBOB is a classic hip hop and r&b station playing all old skool all the time.

The station line up includes: The Sheryl Underwood Radio morning show, Tracey Rox in the midday and Michael Slack in the afternoons. Also streamed are features and a weekend line-up that includes a Slow Jams show.

WBOB is an L.A.E. Broadcasting company.