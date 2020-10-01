Escape From Everyday

Crossover Media Group Sales has added Margaritaville Podcast to its portfolio. The podcast is hosted by Jimmy Buffett’s production coordinator, Heikki Larsen.

Each week Larsen, sits down with guests to talk working, playing and escaping thanks to their Margaritaville state of mind.

“The episodes are full of interesting guests and how they find time to balance work and getting away to their Margaritaville state of mind, complemented by fun stories from my work on the Jimmy Buffett Tour,” said Larsen.