Cheryl Mills Joins iHM Board

Cheryl Mills, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the BlackIvy Group LLC, has joined the iHeartMedia Board of Directors. Her appointment expands the iHeartMedia board to eight directors.

Mills has a long history of public service. She founded BlackIvy as a values-driven company that builds and grows commercial enterprises in Sub- Saharan Africa to meet the needs of an expanding consumer population and growing business sector.

“We are extremely pleased that Cheryl Mills is joining the iHeart board,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “Her depth and breadth of experience, her leadership in policy, business and entrepreneurship, education and media, and her deep commitment to public service, will provide strong and unique value to our board and our company, and we are looking forward to her contributions.”

Prior to BlackIvy, Mills served as Chief of Staff to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Counselor to the U.S. Department of State, where she managed foreign policy and operational priorities.