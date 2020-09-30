The Late Jamie Samuelsen Honored

97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) in Detroit is honoring morning show host Jamie Samuelsen who died August 1 after a battle with cancer. The Entercom station will honor the station veteran by renaming the studio he used “The Samuelsen Studio”.

“Jamie meant so much to our station and was a key part of our listeners lives,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM, Entercom Detroit. “We want to honor him in a special way, not only as a great broadcaster, but an extraordinary person. We hope the renaming of the studio will serve as a way to keep his memory alive and add to his incredible legacy here in Detroit.”

Samuelson was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2019 and advocated for listeners to schedule colonoscopies during his final broadcast on July 27, 2020. Samuelsen joined the station in 2012. He was 48.