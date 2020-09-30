Entercom Partners With University

Clark Atlanta University and Entercom have entered into a strategic partnership to benefit Mass Media Arts Students. The partnership will give students access to top representatives in programming, sales, administration, and on-air talent.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our scholars,” said George T. French Jr., Ph.D. President of Clark Atlanta University. “Partnerships with media conglomerates such as Entercom is a continuation of Clark Atlanta University’s Mass Media Arts Department’s legacy and dedication to ensuring our students are prepared and globally competitive in the communications industry.”

Mass Media Arts, is the second largest department in the School of Arts & Sciences, and offers degree programs in Radio/Television/Film, Journalism and Public Relations. One of the department’s key goals is to provide students with a learning environment that merges scholarly content with real-world opportunities.

“This partnership with Clark Atlanta University builds on our focus to create a more inclusive and diverse team and workplace,” said Rick Caffey, SVP/MM for Entercom Atlanta. “We’re excited to share our resources and insights in the form of real-world learning, beginning with this first virtual event on the future of audio.”