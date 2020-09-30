Cumulus Hires Heritage In Memphis

Chad Heritage is the new PD for Country radio station WGKX-FM/KIX 106 and for Adult Contemporary station WKIM-FM (98.9 The Bridge) in Memphis. Heritage joins Cumulus Memphis from iHeartMedia, Little Rock.

“We knew Chad was a good match the first time we talked to him. He’s from the region, has had a very successful programming career and is the perfect fit,” said Morgan Bohannon, VP/MM, Cumulus Memphis.

“I’m beyond excited to join the extremely talented Cumulus team in Memphis. I grew up listening to the legendary KIX 106, so this is truly a dream come true for me,” said Heritage.