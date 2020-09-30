New Morning Team Coming To Jackson

Y101.7 (WYOY) is bringing Jenn and Bus to town. Jenn Ryan and Kevin ‘Bus’ Birdhouse previously were teamed up in 2017 at Magic City Broadcasting in Panama City.

Jenn comes to Y101.7 from JVC’s Q92.9 Ocala FL where she was hosting mornings, while Bus re-joins her from Louisiana Radio Network. The team hits the air at the CHR station in mid October.

“We are so excited about the future of Y101 knowing Jenn and Bus are the ones who will help take us to the next level,” said Nikki Brown, PD, New South Radio.