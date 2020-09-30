MJ Morning Show Revamped

Q105 (WRBQ), Tampa Bay is bringing back Froggy and Fester to rejoin the MJ Morning Show. Roxanne Wilder will also be part of the crew.

“I dream of this sort of thing, but to actually have the MJ Morning Show with Froggy, Fester and Roxanne on Q105 is amazing,” said Travis Daily, Operations Manager, Beasley Media Group Tampa.

“I’m ecstatic to bring the MJ Morning Show back to Tampa Bay on the world famous Q105,” said MJ. “I love morning radio, and with Fester, Froggy, and Roxanne, we’ll provide must-listen content every day.”

Mason Dixon, who previously co-hosted mornings with Wilder, is moving to afternoon drive. The new line-up debuts October 5.