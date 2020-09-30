MPR Focuses On Education

The next Minnesota Public Radio News In Focus event will take a look at education. The series is designed to bring awareness, dialogue and potential solutions to Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities.

In Focus: Equity in Education will be hosted by MPR News’ Angela Davis and will feature a conversation with several community leaders who have been working on various approaches to address racial disparities in education.

According to MPR, Minnesota has some of the country’s largest racial disparities in education. Gaps in graduation rates and test scores have long been used to measure these disparities, but there’s also been more focus in recent years on disparities in access to resources and opportunities that can significantly influence how well kids do in school.

The free virtual event is set for October 7.