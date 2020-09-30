Julie Guy Stays In South FLA

Julie Guy and Entercom have agreed to a multiyear contract extension. Guy will continue as morning show host of Julie Guy & Tamara G on 101.5 LITE FM (WLYF-FM) in Miami.

“As a veteran of the station, Julie encapsulates the spirit of 101.5 LITE FM and sets the tone for our programming slate each morning,” said Keriann Worley, SVP/MM, Entercom South Florida. “Her distinct energy and solid rapport with Tamara translate to a quality morning show and I’m happy to keep her in the fold for years to come.”

Guy started her career in South Florida radio in 1991. Prior to joining Entercom in 2013, Guy held on-air roles for Miami stations WFLC, WBGG, WZTA, WPLL and WSHE.