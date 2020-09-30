AdLarge Adds To Sports Portfolio

AdLarge Media will now be repping National Sports Network for ad sales of the network’s NCAA basketball play-by-play coverage on radio.

“We’re very excited to offer our advertisers these NCAA basketball games on radio,” said Gary Schonfeld, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge Media. “With the addition of these top-tier college basketball games from National Sports Network, the AdLarge sports portfolio delivers continuous access to engaged sports fans.”

“We reached out to AdLarge because we knew they had a lot of success with sports radio advertising sales,” stated James Westling, Co-Founder of National Sports Network. “With last year’s NCAA Tournament cancelled, college basketball fans will be eager to follow their favorite teams during the 2020-21 season, and AdLarge’s expertise in the sports arena will benefit our affiliates.”