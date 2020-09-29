The Truth Radio Coming To Milwaukee

Good Karma Brands will launch 101.7 The Truth that will feature local shows and information focusing on the Milwaukee Black Community. No date has bee announced for the launch but management hires have been made and the search is on for talent.

“At Good Karma Brands, we believe every voice matters – but as the events of this past year unfolded, we realized there were underrepresented voices that had so much to say and needed to be heard. We believe there is a unique opportunity for us in Milwaukee to launch a station that can make a real impact across the city, and within our company,” said Craig Karmazin, Good Karma Brands founder and CEO.

New hires are already in place as the preparations are being made for the launch. Cherie Harris, GM and Kyle Wallace, OM. Harris is a veteran of Milwaukee radio and television, as an account manager at WKKV-FM (V-100), Radio Disney and WITI-TV (FOX6). Wallace has been with the Good Karma Brands family in a part-time capacity since 2016. He has an undergraduate degree in Communication from UW-Whitewater and a Master of Arts in Sports Management from Central Michigan University.

101.7 The Truth is recruiting now for several positions, including talk hosts, producers, news reporters, as well as sales and marketing coordinators. Career descriptions can be found at: www.goodkarmabrands.com/careers.