Virtual Vigil Remembers Vegas Tragedy

K-FROG (KFRG-FM) will host a virtual candlelight vigil to mark the third anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings. The Facebook live event is set for October 1.

In 2017, on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival, Jason Aldean was performing his festival closing set when a 64-year-old gunman opened fire on the festival grounds from the 32nd floor of the nearby hotel and casino. Before killing himself, the gunman kill 58 people and 851 people were injured by the gunfire and while fleeing the scene.

The free Facebook Live event will remember the lives lost and the survivors