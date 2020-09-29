Forward Progress Expands On SiriusXM

Forward Progress will focus on race, society and sports. The program will be carried on multiple channels at various times.

Athletes, coaches and other sports figures will be featured on the show talking about racial injustice and raising awareness of the need for social reform. Forward Progress will be a platform for those voices to continue the conversation about race in America, particularly where it intersects with the world of sports.

Jason Jackson and Kirk Morrison are set to host the new weekly show. Jackson is a longtime NBA broadcaster, Morrison is a former NFL linebacker.

“Sports figures are key voices in conversations about social reform,” said said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming. “Forward Progress will be another platform for those important voices and perspectives to continue to be heard across multiple channels and audiences.”