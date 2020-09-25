Podcast Radio?

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple purchased a startup company called Scout FM which makes listening to podcasts more like tuning into radio stations. Apple is in a podcast battle with Spotify and other apps trying to dominate the podcast listening landscape.

Scout FM curated podcast stations for users on topics such as sports or talk. Bloomberg says the app determined a person’s interests based on listening history, inputs of their preferences and suggestions form artificial-intelligence based software.

Apple shut down the app after it bought it.