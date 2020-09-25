This Album Was Released 40 Years Ago

Benztown will present “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special”, a celebration of Ozzy Osbourne’s debut album produced for Rock/Classic Rock stations to air on Halloween weekend. KLOS-FM PD Keith Cunningham produced the show. Matt Pinfield hosts.

The “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special” features Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and is hosted by nationally syndicated Rock personality Matt Pinfield, who wrote the show with Keith Cunningham, Program Director, KLOS-FM in Los Angeles. Cunningham is also Executive Producer for the special. The “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special” was produced in collaboration with Epic Records.

There are two versions of “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special” available for radio stations: a one-hour version, which features music from Blizzard of Ozz, and a two-hour version, which adds post-Blizzard era highlights. The special includes four minutes of network inventory per hour through Westwood One, plus local spot inventory. Each station that airs the program will get 10 digital downloads of the record to give away to listeners.

Blizzard of Ozz was released on September 20, 1980, in the UK and on March 27, 1981, in the U.S.

For more information and to get “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special” GO HERE or contact Masa Patterson at Benztown at [email protected] or (818) 842-4600.