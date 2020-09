Thanks to Michael Bloomberg’s money Democrats are spending $6 million in the Sunshine State to criticize President Trump. $2 million will be spent on radio, $4 million on TV.

The Miami Herald is reporting that Super PAC Priorities USA Action and Latino Victory Fund are partnering on a series of Spanish ads in Miami, Tampa and Orlando. They will target the state’s Hispanic voters.

Starting today the ads will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on Latino communities.