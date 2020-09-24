Alpha Pulls In $52K For Law Enforcement Families

Alpha Media in North Dallas raised $52,000 from the 4th Annual Wheeler & Castellanos Back the Badge Memorial Golf Tournament. The money goes to the Texoma Back the Badge Foundation, which helps raise awareness and minimizes the financial burden on Law Enforcement employees who experience catastrophe including illness, serious injury, or death.

Additional money was raised through a helicopter ball drop where golf balls were dropped from a helicopter onto the green and the first ball landing in the hole won $1,000. $52,000 breaks the donation record amount of $50,000, which was achieved in 2018. Over the past 4 years, $177,000 has been raised to support local law enforcement in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas. The tournament was renamed after two local law enforcement officers, Rickey Wheeler and Vinny Castellanos lost their battle to cancer, shortly after playing in the inaugural tournament in 2017.