Gordon Smith On The First Amendment

NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith has penned an op-ed piece that appears in The Hill. It is part of the recently launched NAB campaign celebrating the First Amendment.

Smith writes how the Founding Fathers understood that our democracy could not survive without the freedom to report the news without fear or favor. He says the times have changed, but that principle has not.

“The work of our most-trusted sources of news — our local radio and TV stations, broadcast network partners and community and national newspapers — during the most important events of the past six months have shown how essential a free press is to keeping people informed. Yet, these historic times have also laid bare the existential threats facing journalism brought on by economic, cultural and political factors.”

You can read the full op-ed, First Amendment Shines Through During Toughest Of Times, Here.