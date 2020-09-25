WNYC Radiolab Adds Two

WNYC Studios’ Radiolab welcomes two new co-hosts. Host Jad Abumrad will be joined by Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser. The pair succeeds Robert Krulwich, longtime co-host, who retired earlier this year.

Miller and Nasser are both longtime members of the Radiolab family. Miller began her career in audio when she became the first producer hired at Radiolab in 2005. Nasser started as a freelancer at Radiolab in 2010. He is the show’s Director of Research.

“When Bobby K decided to step away from the show, I knew two things right away,” said Abumrad. “First, that no one person could possibly fill his giant size 13 shoes. And second, that we had to embrace this moment in the true spirit of the show. Lulu and Latif are both brilliant, talented and utterly unpredictable, in that Krulwichian way.”

Radiolab also announced that reporter Molly Webster has been named to the newly created role of Senior Correspondent.

Radiolab started in 2002 as a local show, it’s now a two-time Peabody Award-winning, nationally syndicated weekly show that airs on 587 public radio stations and is available as a podcast.