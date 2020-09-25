CMG Tulsa Helps St. Jude

Cox Media Group Tulsa wrapped up a successful 2020 fundraising partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the weekend. The year-long fundraising effort ended with a virtual St. Jude 5K Walk/Run.

The event put the cap on the partnership that has helped raise nearly $1.4 million through two fundraising events. FOX23, K95.5 and Mix 96.5 broke their own records this year. The K95.5 Country Cares Radiothon raised more than $195,000 during the two-day radiothon, and the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raised more than $1.2 million.

“It’s incredible that the Tulsa community helped us exceed our fundraising goals in the middle of a pandemic,” said Cathy Gunther, Market VP. “The success is a testament to how our integrated local media properties believe in the mission of St. Jude and rallies our community to support the organization’s life-saving work, no matter what is happening in the world around us.”