WWIZ FM Flips To Christmas

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in Ohio’s Mahoning Valley. Z104 in Youngstown is now Christmas 104 The Valley’s Christmas Station.

“We Need a Little Christmas” by Percy Faith and His Orchestra kicked off the flip at the Cumulus Oldies station. The switch to a familiar lineup of holiday tunes, which will run through the end of the year, happened about a month earlier this year.

“We’re bringing much-loved Christmas music to our listeners about a month earlier than we did last year, “said Charley Connolly, Operations Manager. “By playing traditional and new Christmas classics, we are doing our part to usher in the season of love, peace and joy even earlier.”