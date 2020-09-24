What Covid Changed

The latest edition of the NAB Compelling Conversations podcast series looks at how stations have had to change to deal with the pandemic. Julie Koehn is the GM of WLEN-FM in Adrian, MI. She discusses the changes she had to make.

Koehn talks about operational changes, safety protocols and advertising package adjustments she has implemented at her station. As Chairperson of the NAB’s Small and Medium Market Radio Committee, she will also discuss the upcoming virtual Radio Show October 5-9.

You can listen to the podcast Here.