CEO Stepping Down

American Public Media Group CEO Jon McTaggart was expected to slowly transition out of his position after being with APMG since 1983. That plan has been accelerated following a series of issues at the company regarding diversity and transparency.

Earlier this summer, following complaints from several staffers, the company announced it was taking twelve actions to become a more “diverse, equitable and inclusive organization.”

This month, longtime MPR reporter Marianne Combs resigned after accusing leadership of dragging their feet on a story she was working on about misconduct of a host at The Current. 24 hours later the company fired DJ Eric Malmberg, saying he lost the trust of his listeners.

MPR and APMG Board Chair Mary Brainerd updated the company in a letter posted to the MPR website. She said change can be hard, it can be messy, and it takes time. “We aren’t going to shy away from the change that is needed. We are listening to our employees, and we’re taking every point to heart. The action plan that was announced in July will continue, and we will build on those efforts based on input we receive from employees and other stakeholders. Our employees expect it, and they deserve it. Importantly, so do our audiences.”

Brainerd went on to say that McTaggart had been discussing his succession plan with the board for the past two years and believes now is the time to begin the transition. “Jon has asked the board to begin the search for the next CEO of this great organization. The board understands and supports his decision, has confidence in the leadership team in place, and will soon outline more specifically the plans to move forward with the succession process. Jon will remain CEO of the APM Group until his successor is in place.”

McTaggart was appointed CEO in 2011 to succeed Bill Kling, who founded MPR 44 years earlier.